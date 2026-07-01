A suspicious small craft that approached a vessel south of Balhaf, Yemen, has departed but remains active in the area and could pose a risk to other vessels, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Wednesday.
UKMTO said the vessel’s security officer reported minor damage to the bridge.
The agency said the small craft had four people on board and was armed with an RPG.
UKMTO said it was continuing to investigate and advised vessels to transit with caution.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi met Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha to discuss implementation of the US-Iran interim deal, tate news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.
Gharibabadi said the talks focused on following up on the deal’s provisions and strategies to speed up implementation, including in Lebanon.
He said working groups had been formed to follow up on implementation and negotiate a final agreement, but talks had not yet begun in that format.
Gharibabadi said consultations on the time and location of those talks were continuing through mediators.
A trilateral meeting between Iran, Qatar and Pakistan was also held in Doha to review implementation of the interim deal, according to the report.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Israel on Wednesday against threatening Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he was “marked for death.”
“POTUS has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them,” Araghchi wrote on X. “Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response.”
He said the terms of Tehran-Washington MoU were “crystal clear and public for all to see.”
The risk of renewed US-Iran confrontation could rise after the US midterm elections if talks fail to produce a durable deal, Reuters columnist Joachim Klement wrote on Wednesday.
Klement said Iran retained leverage for now because any renewed threat to the Strait of Hormuz could push up oil and gasoline prices in an election year.
He said that leverage could weaken after the November vote, potentially making renewed US military pressure more attractive.
“The upshot of this seesawing leverage is not permanent war, but persistent risk,” he wrote.
A retired US Navy officer has warned that Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed a deeper weakness in American naval planning, arguing that conventional warships are poorly suited to counter Tehran’s asymmetric tactics in the Persian Gulf.
Writing for the Center for International Maritime Security, Paul Viscovich said Iran had gained the strategic upper hand despite US tactical successes, with mining threats, missile fire, drones, fast boats and coastal anti-ship systems shaping commercial behavior in and around the Strait.
He argued that reopening the Strait would be far more difficult than simply ordering US naval escorts, because destroyers operating in narrow waters would face close-range attacks while protecting large volumes of commercial shipping.
Viscovich said the war showed that Iran had met US great-power forces with cheaper, more expendable systems, and that Washington should respond by complementing traditional warships with mass-produced unmanned systems suited to asymmetric threat environments.
He also warned that any attempt to seize Iranian coastal launch sites would carry major risks, including exposed landing forces, heavy logistical demands and the threat of counterattack by Iran’s army and the IRGC.