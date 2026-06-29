Trump says Doha meeting with Iran this week 'perhaps important
US President Donald Trump said the US-Iran meeting in Qatar this week would be “perhaps important, perhaps not,” speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.
US President Donald Trump said the US-Iran meeting in Qatar this week would be “perhaps important, perhaps not,” speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.
A confidential security annex signed by Lebanon and Israel calls for the Lebanese army to ensure the disarmament of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups, Saudi outlet Asharq News reported.
According to the report, the annex was signed alongside a trilateral framework agreement after four days of negotiations and provides for an initial pilot zone in the South Litani sector.
The report said that the annex sets out a four-step model involving clearance, verification, Lebanese army control and state-led reconstruction.
The report added Israel and Lebanon would establish a Military Coordination Group for Lebanon to manage deconfliction, verification and implementation through indirect military-to-military channels.
According to Asharq, Israel would commit to a phased, conditions-based redeployment from Lebanese territory, pending the successful completion of an agreed and verifiable disarmament and dismantlement process.
A member of Iran’s negotiating delegation’s media team said no nuclear talks had taken place with the United States, even at a technical level, and that none would begin until Article 13 of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was resolved.
Speaking to Iranian state TV on Monday, Saeed Ajorlou said Iran’s conditions must be fully met before any nuclear negotiations could begin.
Article 13 says that after the MoU is signed, and subject to the start and continuation of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11, the United States and Iran will begin negotiations on a final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.
Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, was killed after his car overturned in Iran's southeastern Kerman province, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported.
Fars said police and emergency responders attended the scene after the crash and Akbarzadeh was taken to a medical centre, where he died from the severity of his injuries.
The report said said authorities had launched an investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash.
Earlier this month, Akbarzadeh was among those sanctioned by the European Union over support for measures restricting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper met senior civilian and military leaders in Israel and Lebanon during an ongoing trip to the Middle East.
In Lebanon, Cooper and his staff met President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Armed Forces Commanding General Rodolphe Haykal to discuss the path forward in implementing a framework agreement signed in Washington on Friday, CENTCOM said in a statement on X.
Cooper also visited deployed US troops in Israel, where he recognized service members for “outstanding mission contributions.”
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Monday that demining the Strait of Hormuz would be carried out only by Iran under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, warning France not to complicate the situation with what he called “provocations.”
Gharibabadi made the remarks after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would cooperate with Oman and other partners on demining the strait to secure maritime routes and ensure free passage.
“Demining is to be carried out exclusively by Iran and by no other country,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X. “In principle, we will not allow any other country to do so. The situation is sensitive and complex. We strongly advise France not to make it more complicated with its provocations.”