Iran lawmaker says Hormuz will not return to pre-war state
The Iranian parliament’s national security committee spokesperson on Sunday said the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war state and that other countries would have no choice but to comply with Iran’s orders in the waterway.
“We firmly support the action of the ever-victorious Guards in a crushing confrontation with the American enemy and in asserting Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,” Ebrahim Rezaei wrote on X. “The Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state, and others have no choice but to comply with Iran’s orders in the strait.”