Shared fear of Iran led to Israel-Lebanon deal - Axios
Four days of nonstop negotiations in Washington between the Israeli and Lebanese governments were propelled by one clear shared interest: weakening the influence of Hezbollah and Iran in Lebanon, Axios reported, citing US, Israeli and Lebanese officials.
“There wasn't a lot of trust between Israel and Lebanon, but eventually both parties understood they needed to get a deal in order to keep control of the process and not allow Iran in,” a source with direct knowledge told Axios.