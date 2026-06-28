US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Sunday the United States would continue targeting Iranian military infrastructure if Tehran threatened shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

“If the Iranian regime thinks for a second that President Trump is going to sit by, stand by, while Iran continues to attack international shipping without a response, or our bases without a response, they’re sadly mistaken,” Waltz told Fox News Sunday.

Waltz said the United States would “continue to, militarily, if needed, take down their infrastructure” used to “illegally control an international waterway.”

He said technical discussions between Washington and Tehran were continuing and that Trump “will always give diplomacy a chance,” but warned that “the president’s patience isn’t going to last forever.”

“Don’t think for a second that President Trump isn’t going to leave every option on the table,” Waltz said, adding that the goal was to ensure “Iran never has a nuke.”