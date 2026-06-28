Iran alone is responsible for managing and fully reopening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz under recent understandings, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday in Baghdad.
Speaking at a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi said the reopening would take place after existing obstacles were removed and that implementation was underway.
“No other country or institution has any responsibility in this regard,” Araghchi said.
He warned that any intervention or attempt to create arrangements that contradict the existing understandings would complicate conditions, delay the return of normal traffic to the Strait of Hormuz and increase tensions.
He called on all parties to abide by the understandings, avoid interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz and allow the arrangements to be carried out.
Qatar strongly condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday, calling them a blatant violation of the two countries’ sovereignty and a clear breach of international law.
Qatar’s foreign ministry said it stressed the need to reduce escalation, according to the Qatar News Agency.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Sunday that Israel and Lebanon recognized that they were not at war with each other, but with Hezbollah.
“Get rid of the cancer & everyone lives-in PEACE!” he wrote on X.
He also said he had returned to Jerusalem after a week in Washington for a fifth round of Israel-Lebanon peace talks.
Foreign vessels must use routes designated by Iran’s armed forces in the Strait of Hormuz and will not be allowed to use any other path, the head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said on Sunday.
Ebrahim Azizi told Defa Press that the IRGC Navy identifies, guides and monitors vessels once they enter the area.
He said any movement outside routes set by Iran would not be safe or secure, adding that Iran would not permit the use of alternative routes.
Azizi said Iran’s authority over the strategic passage remained in place and “should not return to past conditions.”
He also warned that any breach of US commitments or the ceasefire would face what he called a decisive and regret-inducing response.
“The world must accept the new Iran and the new order the Islamic Republic is pursuing, especially in the Persian Gulf,” Azizi said.
Kuwait’s armed forces detected and intercepted two hostile ballistic missiles inside Kuwaiti airspace early on Sunday, the defense ministry spokesperson said.
Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the missiles were dealt with under approved operational procedures.
No material damage or injuries were reported, he said, adding that the armed forces remained on alert.