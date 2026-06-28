Iran alone is responsible for managing and fully reopening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz under recent understandings, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday in Baghdad.

Speaking at a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi said the reopening would take place after existing obstacles were removed and that implementation was underway.

“No other country or institution has any responsibility in this regard,” Araghchi said.

He warned that any intervention or attempt to create arrangements that contradict the existing understandings would complicate conditions, delay the return of normal traffic to the Strait of Hormuz and increase tensions.

He called on all parties to abide by the understandings, avoid interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz and allow the arrangements to be carried out.