Iran’s judiciary spokesperson said on Sunday that threatening anyone is a crime and the judiciary will follow up on a threat made against President Masoud Pezeshkian by a religious singer.

Asghar Jahangir said any person who makes a threat has committed a crime, without naming the singer or giving details on possible charges.

Earlier, a state-linked religious singer in Shahr-e Rey threatened Pezeshkian with death if the conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei over the US memorandum were not fulfilled.

“Mr. President, if the Leader’s conditions are not fulfilled, then it will be us, the blade and your throat,” the religious singer said .

