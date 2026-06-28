US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Sunday that Israel and Lebanon recognized that they were not at war with each other, but with Hezbollah.
“Get rid of the cancer & everyone lives-in PEACE!” he wrote on X.
He also said he had returned to Jerusalem after a week in Washington for a fifth round of Israel-Lebanon peace talks.
Foreign vessels must use routes designated by Iran’s armed forces in the Strait of Hormuz and will not be allowed to use any other path, the head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said on Sunday.
Ebrahim Azizi told Defa Press that the IRGC Navy identifies, guides and monitors vessels once they enter the area.
He said any movement outside routes set by Iran would not be safe or secure, adding that Iran would not permit the use of alternative routes.
Azizi said Iran’s authority over the strategic passage remained in place and “should not return to past conditions.”
He also warned that any breach of US commitments or the ceasefire would face what he called a decisive and regret-inducing response.
“The world must accept the new Iran and the new order the Islamic Republic is pursuing, especially in the Persian Gulf,” Azizi said.
Kuwait’s armed forces detected and intercepted two hostile ballistic missiles inside Kuwaiti airspace early on Sunday, the defense ministry spokesperson said.
Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the missiles were dealt with under approved operational procedures.
No material damage or injuries were reported, he said, adding that the armed forces remained on alert.
Iran’s army was fully prepared to restore the region’s military conditions to the situation before the agreement if the US violated MoU terms, the army spokesman said on Sunday.
Amir Akraminia said Iran had developed more advanced equipment during the 40-day war, including drones used in the final days of the conflict.
He said upgraded missiles were also used by both the army and the Revolutionary Guards during the war.
Akraminia added that Iran had plans both for domestic production and for purchases of advanced equipment from friendly countries, saying the army would soon receive more advanced systems.
The IRGC Navy threatened US bases in the region after American strikes on Sirik, saying Washington’s attacks would not weaken what it described as Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.
“America’s blind strikes on Sirik will not solve the question of our command over the Strait,” the IRGC Navy command said.
It said Iranian fire against what it called “violators” was meant to remind other vessels of “the clear route” for safe passage.
The IRGC Navy also warned that US bases in the region were “a separate matter,” adding: “They will experience hell in these days.”