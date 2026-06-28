Foreign vessels must use routes designated by Iran’s armed forces in the Strait of Hormuz and will not be allowed to use any other path, the head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said on Sunday.

Ebrahim Azizi told Defa Press that the IRGC Navy identifies, guides and monitors vessels once they enter the area.

He said any movement outside routes set by Iran would not be safe or secure, adding that Iran would not permit the use of alternative routes.

Azizi said Iran’s authority over the strategic passage remained in place and “should not return to past conditions.”

He also warned that any breach of US commitments or the ceasefire would face what he called a decisive and regret-inducing response.

“The world must accept the new Iran and the new order the Islamic Republic is pursuing, especially in the Persian Gulf,” Azizi said.