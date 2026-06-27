Amal Movement rejects Lebanon-Israel framework deal
Lebanon’s Amal Movement on Saturday rejected indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel and condemned the government’s so-called “framework agreement” with Israel, describing it as “unbalanced” and detrimental to Lebanon’s national interests.
In a statement reported by Iran’s official media, the movement said most provisions serve Israeli interests and warned against adopting the agreement, while calling for Israel’s full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory and urging national unity.