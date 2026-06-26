US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday Iran “signed a ceasefire agreement” and warned that “violence will be met with violence,” adding that disagreements over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) can be resolved by phone.

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," he posted on X.