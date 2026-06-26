US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday Iran “signed a ceasefire agreement” and warned that “violence will be met with violence,” adding that disagreements over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) can be resolved by phone.
"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," he posted on X.
The hardline outlet “Khate Energy” said on Friday that “the mission of Grossi is completing a new target bank for Israel.”
In a video shared by the outlet, expert Majid Rajabi said that in talks in Switzerland, the two sides agreed to establish a nuclear working group, and that Iran allowed inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency International Atomic Energy Agency to enter the country.
The post also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “needs information to create a new target bank, and that is why inspectors are coming back to Iran, to serve that purpose."
Iranian MP and Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi said on Friday that the US “attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again.”
"The US attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore," Azizi posted on X.
Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, thanked the Trump administration after the signing of an Israel-Lebanon agreement, saying Iran and Hezbollah would not prevent the two countries from pursuing peace.
"We are on the track toward security and peace between Israel and Lebanon," Leiter wrote on X. "Today’s signing says loud and clear: both our people’s want peace, and Iran and its terror proxy, Hezbollah, won’t get in the way of achieving it. The sovereign governments of Israel and Lebanon will decide the fate of our people, and shape the future of our countries, not the mullahs of Teheran."
The US military said it struck Iranian missile, drone and radar sites on Friday in response to what it described as an Iranian drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of violating the ceasefire and undermining freedom of navigation.
According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), US aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites after Iran struck the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on Thursday.
"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor. CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait," CENTCOM said.
"The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," it added.