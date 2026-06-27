Iran's hardline Kayhan newspaper on Saturday called on Tehran to suspend the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and close the Strait of Hormuz, arguing Washington had repeatedly violated the agreement with its latest strikes on Iranian military sites.
In an editorial, Kayhan criticized President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for not responding publicly to what it described as a US "terrorist attack" on radar and military facilities near the Strait of Hormuz.
"The Strait of Hormuz, in Iran's territorial waters, is our lever of power against criminal America," the newspaper wrote.
It said Iran's negotiating team had "retreated too quickly" on closing the strait in what it called an "invalid memorandum," even though "most of America's commitments in the memorandum have been violated."
"The strait could have been the guarantee for implementing those commitments," it said.
Kayhan said the Strait of Hormuz "should not have been reopened before the fate of the war criminals was determined, compensation was obtained and credible guarantees secured that the threats would not be repeated."
It called on the Supreme National Security Council to declare that "implementation of the memorandum is suspended and the Strait of Hormuz is closed until the enemy's threats stop on all fronts, from the Persian Gulf to Lebanon."
The newspaper also urged Iranian leaders to "break the enemy's mistaken calculations" that Iran would remain committed to the agreement "at any price" despite what it described as repeated violations.