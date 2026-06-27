A US-mediated framework agreement with Lebanon leaves Iran and Hezbollah with no role in the country while allowing Israel to keep a security zone, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.Under the deal, Israel, Lebanon and the US “are essentially telling Iran, ‘This is none of your business. You have no status here, no involvement and no role. Not you, not Hezbollah, not any terror group,’” Netanyahu said.The framework agreement amounted to a “major blow” to Iran because Tehran failed to force Israel out of southern Lebanon, Netanyahu added.“We’ll continue to hold it until Hezbollah and other terror groups are disarmed,” Netanyahu said of the security zone, calling the agreement “a historic achievement for Israel.”