Judicial officers must enforce the law against women appearing "without hijab or partially nude" in public, Mazandaran Province Prosecutor Ali Akbar Alishah said on Saturday, describing the issue as the province's most important public demand.

"All judicial officers are required to take legal action against cases of public nudity and any act that insults religious values or undermines the system," Alishah said during a Judiciary Week ceremony.

Alishah called on all judicial officers to seriously enforce the directive and said further orders would be issued if necessary.