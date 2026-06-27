Hezbollah must continue fighting Israel in Lebanon to prevent the conflict from reaching Iran, Alireza Salimi, a member of the Iranian parliament's presiding board, said on Saturday.

"Iran has not been alone in this war, and Lebanon is part of the war. Lebanon is our strategic depth," Salimi said in remarks broadcast by state television.

If Hezbollah did not fight in Beirut, he added, Iran would have to confront Israeli soldiers "on the borders of Tehran and Kermanshah and elsewhere."

Salimi described the issue as "vital and serious" for Iran.