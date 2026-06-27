MPs cancel protest gathering after parliament session announced - Fars
Sixty-two Iranian lawmakers canceled a planned protest gathering outside parliament after the legislature announced it would hold a formal session instead, according to Fars News, an outlet affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards.
The protest gathering had been scheduled for Sunday, June 28. Earlier, semi-official outlet ISNA quoted the parliament spokesperson as saying the legislature would officially reconvene one week after the funeral of slaim Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.