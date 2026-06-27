All branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are ready to carry out any order issued by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in any field, his representative in the force, Abdollah Hajisadeghi, said Saturday.

“All forces of the Revolutionary Guards, including the Aerospace Force, Navy, Ground Force, Quds Force and Basij, are ready, with fingers on the trigger, to execute any order Mojtaba Khamenei issues in any field,” Hajisadeghi said.

Resistance and steadfastness remain the Islamic Republic’s main option, while negotiations are not its primary path, he said.

Even if the Islamic Republic enters talks, “it is the enemy that is desperate,” he added.