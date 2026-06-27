Several projectiles target village on Qeshm Island - IRIB
Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, citing a military source on Saturday said several projectiles targeted a village on Qeshm Island.
Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, citing a military source on Saturday said several projectiles targeted a village on Qeshm Island.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday US forces conducted additional strikes on multiple targets in Iran following what it described as an Iranian attack on the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said US aircraft struck military surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities, adding that the action followed earlier strikes after an attack on another commercial vessel.
Iranian lawmaker Kamran Ghazanfari on Saturday criticized a statement attributed to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states saying regional peace requires countering threats from Iran, including missiles, drones and proxy forces.
In a post on X, Ghazanfari said Iran’s retreat from what he described as “legitimate 10-point demands” and its push for negotiations had allowed what he called “Trump’s servants” to “show off” against Tehran.
Iranian lawmaker and spokesperson for parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei on Saturday called for the release of people’s frozen funds held inside Iran’s banking system.
In a post on X, he urged authorities to unfreeze domestic bank assets, saying the focus should be on resolving restrictions on people’s money within the country.
Hardline influencer Davood Modaresian said on Saturday more than 60 Iranian lawmakers had canceled a planned protest outside parliament on Sunday after the parliament's presiding board promised to resume open sessions following funeral ceremonies for senior officials killed in the recent conflict. Modaresian said the lawmakers were wrong to call off the demonstration.
Iranian lawmaker Amirhossein Sabeti on Saturday called on parliament's presiding board to disclose how its members voted on delaying the resumption of open parliamentary sessions until mid-July, saying security agencies had already approved holding the sessions.
Sabeti also said a planned protest outside parliament on Sunday had been canceled, with organizers giving lawmakers two more weeks to fulfill their promise to resume sessions after a five-month hiatus.