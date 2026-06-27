Iran said flights between the country and the United Arab Emirates would resume on July 1 after aviation authorities in both countries approved the route.

Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Majid Akhavan said Iranian and UAE aviation authorities had issued the necessary permits for flights to resume from July 1.

He said the route would initially be served by Iranian airlines, with other carriers expected to be added later following the necessary reviews.

Akhavan added that the resumption of flights on other international routes remained under review and subject to regulatory approvals.