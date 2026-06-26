South Korea says three more ships to leave Strait of Hormuz over weekend
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said three more vessels are expected to depart the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said three more vessels are expected to depart the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.
Saudi Aramco resumed loading oil at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Persian Gulf on Friday, according to LSEG shipping data, marking the first exports from the facility in nearly four months after the war on Iran disrupted shipping.
Shipping data showed two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), each capable of carrying around 2 million barrels of crude, loading at the terminal while a third waited offshore.
The company's last cargo from Ras Tanura departed for China on March 8, according to the data.
Iran was listed among the world’s highest-risk countries for torture, impunity and state violence in the 2026 Global Torture Index, released Thursday by the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) and partner groups.
The index, produced for Iran in collaboration with Impact Iran, said torture remained deeply embedded in the country’s law, policy and practice, and warned that US and Israeli strikes on Iran during the June 2025 military escalation had further increased the risk of torture, ill-treatment and arbitrary detention.
The report said Iran scored at the most severe level on six of the index’s seven pillars: political commitment, police and institutional violence, impunity, victims’ rights, the right to defend human rights, and protection for all. It rated Iran as high-risk on conditions in detention.
It said Iran had not ratified the UN Convention against Torture, did not criminalize torture as a distinct offense, and continued to allow punishments such as flogging and amputation.
The report also cited the use of confessions in convictions, saying this created incentives for torture and ill-treatment to extract statements, including confessions later broadcast by state media.
It said at least 1,639 executions were recorded in Iran in 2025, including executions of people who were under 18 at the time of their alleged offenses.
The index also pointed to what it called near-total impunity, saying no independent body investigates torture allegations or deaths in custody, while overcrowded detention facilities operate with little or no outside oversight.
Women and girls, ethnic minorities, LGBTQIA+ people, human rights defenders, journalists and lawyers face heightened risks of torture, arbitrary detention and other abuse, the report said.
“In Iran, torture is not a failure of the system – it is the system: written into law, rewarded by the courts, and concealed behind prison walls,” said Rose Richter, Impact Iran’s executive director.
Richter said security forces fired on civilians even inside hospitals during the crackdown of December 2025 and January 2026, when more than 50,000 people were arrested and more than 7,000 killed.
Other rights groups and monitoring organizations have previously reported higher figures for the crackdown, pointing out the difficulty of verifying casualties and arrests amid restrictions on access, intimidation of families and limited independent reporting inside Iran.
“Behind each of those numbers is a person whose suffering was deliberate, and a family still waiting for the truth,” Richter said.
Gerald Staberock, secretary general of OMCT, said the index was intended to turn “scattered warnings into evidence that cannot be ignored.”
“The Global Torture Index should be read by development agencies, but also by security actors and businesses seeking to engage or invest in the countries covered,” Staberock said.
OMCT urged Iran to halt executions and judicial corporal punishment, ratify the UN Convention against Torture, criminalize torture, end the use of coerced confessions and give the UN Fact-Finding Mission unhindered access.
US Representative Jason Crow has renewed calls for answers over the strike on a school in the Iranian city of Minab early in the war, saying it "could be the single largest civilian casualty incident in US military history."
Speaking to CBS, the Colorado Democrat said Congress had yet to receive a full accounting of the incident.
"This could be the single largest civilian casualty incident in US military history. We need facts. We need to make sure that we own up to it, that we take accountability, that we make it right," Crow said.
"We need answers to this. And they're clearly slow rolling us."
In a separate post on X, Crow said it had been four months since the "horrific school bombing" in Iran and criticized President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth for failing to produce answers.
Israeli and Lebanese delegations will resume US-brokered talks in Washington on Friday as negotiations continue over a deal to end fighting in Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported citing a US State Department official.
The official said that representatives from both countries would reconvene after earlier rounds of discussions in the US capital.
The talks are part of a US-led effort to secure a lasting agreement between Israel and Lebanon following months of conflict and repeated ceasefire violations.
Iran's Ashura commemorations have again become a stage for competing political narratives, with government supporters and opponents alike using Shi'ite mourning rituals to advance sharply different messages.
Every year during the Islamic month of Muharram, millions of Shi'ite Muslims across Iran commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad who was killed in 680 AD.
Hardliners often invoke his example to argue Iran should continue confronting the United States, while government critics use the same symbolism to condemn injustice at home.
Political messaging also comes through speeches by eulogists (maddahs), who preside over ceremonies recounting Hussein's sacrifice and heroism.
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