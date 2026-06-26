Iran urged GCC member states to prevent their territory and facilities from being used for any future attacks against it, after rejecting a joint statement by the United States and the bloc as "interventionist, irresponsible and provocative."

Iran's foreign ministry said Arab states had a duty under international law and the principle of good neighborliness to stop third parties from using their territory and facilities to "plan, organize, support or carry out illegal acts, including military aggression" against Iran.

Tehran also said the United States, Israel and regional countries that took part in attacks against Iran were responsible for insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry said the strait lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, and that arrangements agreed in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding would form the basis for managing shipping there.

It also criticized the US-GCC statement for rejecting any tolls, fees or attempts to assert control over the strait.

The US-GCC statement, issued after a June 25 ministerial meeting co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Bahrain, welcomed the US-Iran MoU and called for talks toward a permanent end to hostilities.

It said lasting regional security required addressing Iran's ballistic missiles, drones and support for armed groups, and rejected any tolls, fees or attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz.