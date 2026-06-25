The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has temporarily suspended its evacuation operation for ships in the Persian Gulf after a vessel was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, saying it needs to reassess safety guarantees before continuing.

The IMO said several vessels had already been evacuated this week under an operation coordinated with member states and the maritime industry.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said he decided to pause the plan “to reconfirm that the necessary safety guarantees continue to be in place for the ships on our evacuation list and all those in the region.”

Dominguez said he had been informed of an attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that had passed through the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the ship was not operating under the IMO’s evacuation framework but stressed that “the safety of the seafarers remains paramount.”

“To ensure a coordinated approach and navigational safety, the evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity is obtained,” he said.

