On June 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued General License X (GL X), authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals through August 21, 2026.

Though temporary, the measure represents one of the broadest sanctions waivers for Iran's energy sector in years.

Unlike earlier authorizations, GL X goes well beyond the sale of oil itself. It temporarily authorizes a range of transactions ordinarily prohibited under several Iran sanctions programs, including the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations and the Iranian Financial Sanctions Regulations. It also covers certain transactions involving blocked vessels, provided they fall within the license's authorized purpose.

Most importantly, the license explicitly authorizes many of the services required to move oil through global markets, including shipping, insurance, vessel management, registration, flagging, bunkering, piloting, emergency repairs, environmental protection and salvage. It also covers Iranian-origin products produced by sanctioned Iranian entities.

Unlike General License U, issued in March 2026, which focused primarily on Iranian-origin crude already loaded aboard vessels, GL X addresses the broader ecosystem required for energy trade. By covering production, shipping, insurance, payments and maritime services, it creates a temporary legal framework for activities that sanctions had largely pushed into opaque and costly networks.

Lowering risks

For years, US sanctions have discouraged participation by the wider network of companies that make energy trade possible. Insurers, ship managers, flag registries and port operators have faced significant legal and financial risks for handling Iranian cargoes.

GL X reduces that uncertainty by creating a temporary safe harbor for activities ordinarily incident and necessary to authorized Iranian energy trade.

Oil exports depend on an entire commercial chain. A vessel must be insured, classified, flagged, crewed, fueled, managed and serviced. Ports must be willing to receive it, banks must process payments, and traders must believe transactions will not expose them to future enforcement.

By explicitly covering many of these activities, GL X could lower transaction costs, expand routing options and reduce reliance on ship-to-ship transfers and the shadow fleet that has sustained much of Iran's oil trade under sanctions.

For years, sanctions did not stop Iranian exports so much as redirect them into an expensive ecosystem of intermediaries, aging tankers and opaque financial arrangements. GL X offers a temporary path back to more conventional commercial practices rather than simply increasing export volumes.

The benefits for Iran could be significant. The license provides greater flexibility to export crude oil, condensates, petroleum products and petrochemicals while potentially reducing the sanctions-related discounts often demanded by buyers. The authorization of US dollar-denominated payments may also simplify settlement, although banks are likely to remain cautious.

Markets and diplomacy

For energy markets, the significance of GL X lies as much in reduced legal uncertainty as in any immediate increase in Iranian exports. By making conventional trade temporarily possible, the waiver could lower geopolitical risk premiums even before additional barrels reach the market.

Oil remains the backbone of Iran's economy and its principal source of hard currency. Restoring more conventional access to global markets therefore gives Tehran a strong incentive to preserve the current diplomatic opening and pursue a more durable agreement.

The waiver also reflects a pragmatic US approach that balances sanctions enforcement with market stability. Rather than lifting sanctions outright, Washington has created a limited authorization that gives negotiators flexibility while providing markets with a temporary period of clarity.

Chinese and Indian refiners, already among the largest buyers of Iranian crude, may be best positioned to respond quickly. Other firms, particularly those exposed to multiple sanctions regimes, are likely to move more cautiously.

Caveats

Despite its breadth, GL X is not a repeal of sanctions. It remains temporary, expires on August 21 unless extended, and applies only to transactions that fall within its scope.

Companies will still need extensive due diligence covering cargo origin, counterparties, vessel status, payment channels and sanctions exclusions.

Banks may prove the biggest constraint. Even when transactions are legally authorized, many financial institutions apply conservative internal compliance standards and may hesitate because of reputational concerns or uncertainty over whether the license will be be renewed. Shipowners and insurers may adopt similar caution, particularly where contracts extend beyond the license period.

Multilateral sanctions also remain relevant. The European Union, United Kingdom and other jurisdictions maintain their own Iran-related restrictions, which GL X does not override. Firms operating across multiple jurisdictions will therefore require separate legal assessments, limiting the likelihood of an immediate return by major Western energy companies, insurers or banks.

The future of GL X will depend on the broader trajectory of US-Iran relations. If negotiations falter, the license could simply expire. If diplomacy advances, it could become a bridge toward broader sanctions relief.

GL X is best understood not as a simple waiver for Iranian oil but as a temporary attempt to normalize the commercial infrastructure surrounding Iran's energy exports.

Ultimately, the impact of GL X will depend less on the license itself than on whether banks, insurers, shipping companies, traders and refiners are willing to re-enter Iranian trade. Their decisions will be shaped as much by political confidence as by legal authorization.

For now, it represents one of the most consequential Iran-related sanctions measures in recent years—not simply because it permits oil sales, but because it temporarily restores much of the legal architecture required to conduct them.