Qatar PM, Oman sultan discuss Iran war mediation – Omani state TV
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq discussed mediation efforts in the Iran war on Wednesday, Omani state TV reported.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq discussed mediation efforts in the Iran war on Wednesday, Omani state TV reported.
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that IAEA inspectors would visit Iranian enrichment sites under a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.
The United States and Iran have given contradictory accounts about whether the sites would be inspected, but Grossi said the inspections were “going to happen.”
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that IAEA inspectors would visit Iranian enrichment sites under a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.
The United States and Iran have given contradictory accounts about whether the sites would be inspected, but Grossi said the inspections were “going to happen.”
"I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality, but the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a memorandum of understanding, signed by both presidents," Grossi told journalists at a news conference at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan.
He said the agreement explicitly required IAEA supervision of nuclear activities involving Iran’s nuclear material and facilities.
"Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it's important, but not essential. This is going to happen," he said.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to long-term, high-level nuclear inspections, adding that he would not allow further negotiations without such an agreement.
“Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure ‘Nuclear Honesty.’ If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran had no plans to allow IAEA inspectors to visit nuclear sites damaged in war.
His comments came a day after US Vice President JD Vance also said Iran had agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into the country, describing it as a first step toward a broader nuclear settlement.
Qatar’s prime minister said a hotline between the US and Iran was essential to stop rogue actors from disrupting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the FT the hotline, agreed during US-Iran talks in Switzerland, was needed to counter "disinformation" and verify threats to ships as mines were cleared from the waterway.
"A challenge" was that people seeking to disrupt the deal could use shipping communications to issue false warnings, he said.
"The hotline’s purpose is to make sure that any ship that gets any type of threat is to be verified by Iran ... and to let the ship pass safely," Sheikh Mohammed said.
He said the waterway had remained open despite statements by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that it would close again in response to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Mediators had checked with Iranian officials, who said no order had been issued to close it, he said.
LNG return
Qatar expects shipping through the strait to begin returning to normal in the first few weeks of the deal, though Sheikh Mohammed said restoring confidence would take time, the FT reported.
"It cannot be normal in one day, and it will take a lot of effort," he said.
Qatar would resume normal liquefied natural gas production "within a few weeks," except at damaged facilities, he said.
QatarEnergy suspended production after attacks on its Ras Laffan facilities during the war. The company will lift force majeure only when it judges it is safe to operate, Sheikh Mohammed said.
He said Doha would oppose any Iranian plan to charge ships fees to pass through the strait.
"We cannot accept a situation or a condition where our gateway to the world is controlled," he said.
The US and Iran agreed under their memorandum of understanding to extend a ceasefire by 60 days and begin nuclear talks, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating efforts toward a final settlement.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that the Islamabad memorandum of understanding with Washington turned into “a declaration of US defeat.”
“The Islamabad memorandum of understanding became a declaration of the US defeat,” Ghalibaf said in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he was attending a meeting of parliaments from Muslim-majority states.
He said the agreement showed dialogue could succeed only when the other side stopped trying to impose its will and accepted Iran’s rights.
He added that the MOU was not the result of pressure or coercion, but of what he called resistance and power.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that security in the Middle East should be provided by countries in the region, as he traveled to Baku for a meeting of parliaments from Muslim-majority states.
"Security in the region must be provided by the countries of the region themselves," Ghalibaf said.
"No one’s security should depend on the insecurity of others," he added.
Ghalibaf was attending the 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states in Azerbaijan’s capital.
He said regional conditions had changed since the recent war and that the meeting would give Iran a chance to explain developments following the conflict.
"The resistance of the Iranian people showed that the era of imposing one’s will on independent nations has ended," Ghalibaf said, adding that this had drawn admiration internationally.