US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, a record volume that he said had pushed oil prices lower and made the world safer.
"19 Millions Barrels of Oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait yesterday, an all time RECORD," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"Oil prices are tumbling down, and the World is a much safer place!!!" he wrote.
US President Donald Trump said Iran had agreed to long-term, high-level nuclear inspections, adding that he would not allow further negotiations without such an agreement.
“Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure ‘Nuclear Honesty.’ If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump said he had agreed to let the Strait of Hormuz remain open and avoid a further naval blockade, though he said US ships would remain in place in case the blockade needed to be restored.
He said funds and sanctions relief being released by the US Treasury would go into a US-controlled escrow account and be used only to buy food and medical supplies from the United States, including corn, wheat and soybeans.
“The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers,” he said.
Oman and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz while stressing their sovereignty and sovereign rights over territorial waters in the waterway, according to a joint statement.
The statement followed talks in Muscat during a visit by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The two sides said they discussed Hormuz-related issues under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and agreed to continue talks through a joint working group between their foreign ministries.
The working group will seek agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, related services and associated costs in line with international standards, the statement said.
Oman and Iran also said any arrangements related to the strait must fully respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the two coastal states.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday as part of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation on a state visit to Pakistan, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
Araghchi was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the ministry said.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the two countries shared ties rooted in history, faith and culture, and welcomed the Iranian delegation to Islamabad.
Iran and Oman formed a joint committee to hold talks on the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian delegation’s visit to Muscat, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday.
Ghalibaf said further details would be included in a joint statement to be released later.