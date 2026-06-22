Iran’s acting defense minister Majid Ebn al-Reza said the Islamic Republic is capable of negotiating and confronting its adversaries at the same time, warning that Tehran could respond on the battlefield to any US “breach of commitments” during talks.

Ebn al-Reza said Iran would maintain and strengthen its military posture “in all areas” throughout the negotiations and the 60-day period set under the understanding.

He said Iran’s armed forces are at their “highest level of readiness” and warned that any “new mischief or miscalculation” would be met with a harsher response than before, one that he said would leave adversaries “more defeated, disappointed and regretful.”