The hardline outlet Raja News on Sunday challenged efforts by supporters of Iran’s negotiating team to portray IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s presence in Switzerland as unrelated to US-Iran talks, citing earlier comments and reports that it said pointed to a possible role for the agency in the process.

In a report titled “Grossi in Switzerland: What is the negotiating team denying?” the outlet suggested that other side may seek to condition the release of Iranian funds on the entry of IAEA inspectors into Iran.

IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported earlier that Iran’s nuclear file was not on the agenda in this round of talks in Switzerland and Grossi was not present at the negotiating venue.

Meanwhile, Grossi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock “to take stock of recent developments regarding Iran, the path ahead and the important role” of the UN nuclear watchdog.

Raja News had also reported on Saturday Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a negative response to the Islamabad negotiations, objecting that officials had discussed nuclear issues and failed to uphold a previously outlined set of conditions.