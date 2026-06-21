US President Donald Trump warned Iran to stop what he described as its “highly paid proxies” in Lebanon from “causing trouble,” saying Washington would strike Iran again if they did not.
In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said the United States would hit Iran “very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder,” escalating his rhetoric toward Tehran.
The hardline outlet Raja News on Sunday challenged efforts by supporters of Iran’s negotiating team to portray IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s presence in Switzerland as unrelated to US-Iran talks, citing earlier comments and reports that it said pointed to a possible role for the agency in the process.
In a report titled “Grossi in Switzerland: What is the negotiating team denying?” the outlet suggested that other side may seek to condition the release of Iranian funds on the entry of IAEA inspectors into Iran.
IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported earlier that Iran’s nuclear file was not on the agenda in this round of talks in Switzerland and Grossi was not present at the negotiating venue.
Meanwhile, Grossi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock “to take stock of recent developments regarding Iran, the path ahead and the important role” of the UN nuclear watchdog.
Raja News had also reported on Saturday Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a negative response to the Islamabad negotiations, objecting that officials had discussed nuclear issues and failed to uphold a previously outlined set of conditions.
Iran has conditioned the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on curbing Israel’s actions in Lebanon, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported on Sunday, citing a source close to Tehran’s negotiating team.
“The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened without restraining Israel in Lebanon, and lifting the naval blockade is not enough to reopen this waterway,” the source was quoted as saying.
The report also quoted the source as saying that if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue, there would be no negotiations on other issues.
The source said reopening the Strait of Hormuz also depends on the release of part of Iran’s blocked assets under the memorandum of understanding.
Qatar said on Sunday that the Lake Lucerne summit and the first meeting of a high-level committee had begun with representatives from the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan taking part.
Qatari foreign ministry said the meetings were aimed at reaching a comprehensive and lasting agreement addressing all aspects of an earlier memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.
Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said specialized technical groups had been formed to negotiate the terms of a final agreement, as well as follow-up groups to oversee implementation of the memorandum and track progress.
He said Qatar would continue working with Pakistan and the parties involved to create a positive environment for the talks.
US Vice President JD Vance met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday on the sidelines of US-Iran talks following up on the MOU between Tehran and Washington, Pakistani prime minister’s office said.