The IRGC Navy’s deputy commander for political affairs said the Islamic Revolution was entering a phase of “new birth” after what he described as the consolidation of its victories.

“After the consolidation of victories, major reforms should be pursued in the economic and governance spheres,” Mohammad Akbarzadeh said.

He also said Iran was negotiating with the US to secure its rights, not to make concessions, adding that Tehran would not retreat even if the US failed to uphold its commitments.