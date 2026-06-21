Israeli military chief warns Lebanon ceasefire could unravel
Israeli armed forces chief of staff Eyal Zamir said the ceasefire in Lebanon remains fragile and warned troops to stay prepared for a possible return to combat operations. Speaking in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Zamir said forces must be ready to eliminate threats and transition rapidly to renewed military action if required.
The remarks come as Iran insists that a durable ceasefire in Lebanon must form part of any understanding with the United States.