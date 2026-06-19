White House envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Switzerland, where the first round of negotiations on a potential US-Iran nuclear agreement is expected to take place, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

Citing a US official, Ravid reported that President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland ahead of the anticipated talks.

The presence of two senior Trump envoys in Switzerland is likely to fuel expectations that negotiations could begin soon, although neither side has publicly announced a date for the opening round.