White House envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Switzerland, where the first round of negotiations on a potential US-Iran nuclear agreement is expected to take place, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.
Citing a US official, Ravid reported that President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland ahead of the anticipated talks.
The presence of two senior Trump envoys in Switzerland is likely to fuel expectations that negotiations could begin soon, although neither side has publicly announced a date for the opening round.
US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Israeli officials and urged them to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, welcoming a truce that could remove a major obstacle to broader diplomacy with Iran.
In a phone interview with NBC News on Friday, Trump said he had asked Israeli officials to support a ceasefire with the Iran-backed Lebanese group. He declined to say whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump described the ceasefire as "a positive" and called it "little icing on the cake."
The Lebanon truce could therefore remove one of the key points of contention surrounding implementation of the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding and the launch of broader negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has discussed the US-Iran agreement and regional security with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.
According to a Qatar foreign ministry statement, the two officials met in Burgenstock, Switzerland, where US and Iranian delegations were supposed to launch a new round of talks - which have not been postponed.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Doha's support for negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.
He said such efforts would enhance regional security, open new horizons for cooperation, development and prosperity, and serve the shared interests of people across the region and beyond.
A senior Iranian lawmaker warned Washington against violating the newly signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding, saying any failure to uphold its commitments would carry a "heavy cost."
Ebrahim Azizi, head of parliament's national security committee, said the US failure to adhere to the first clause of the agreement showed it still lacked the will to gain the trust of the Iranian people.
"The continuation of this situation will have a heavy cost for them," Azizi wrote on X. "The first of these will be a smart and deterrent response to violations of the memorandum's commitments."
"We continue to stand firm," he added.
A senior Iranian lawmaker warned Washington against violating the newly signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding, saying any failure to uphold its commitments would carry a "heavy cost."
Ebrahim Azizi, head of parliament's national security committee, said the US failure to adhere to the first clause of the agreement showed it still lacked the will to gain the trust of the Iranian people.
"The continuation of this situation will have a heavy cost for them," Azizi wrote on X. "The first of these will be a smart and deterrent response to violations of the memorandum's commitments."
"We continue to stand firm," he added.