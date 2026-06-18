Vice President JD Vance said the United States would take a holistic approach in deciding whether Iran had crossed a red line that could prompt Washington to resume the war.
“It's going to be a holistic approach where we look at their behavior, are they funding terrorism, are they leading to attacks of other people, are they trying to get centrifuges to redevelop their nuclear weapons program,” Vance told a press briefing.
“There are all these questions that we're going to ask about whether they've actually changed their behavior. Do they allow the inspectors in as they have promised that they would do, or do they refuse to allow those inspectors in? A whole host of things.”
Vance said the United States was working toward “a very successful resolution of this process,” but added that “it takes two to tango.”
“What the President is just saying is that we maintain economic, diplomatic, and military leverage that nobody else in the world has,” Vance said.
“So, if the Iranians want to change, great, we're going to help them. If they don't change, we still got all the cards,” he added.
US Vice President JD Vance said Iran had not fired at any ships in the Strait of Hormuz for a second consecutive night and was so far honoring its commitment under the agreement.
“On the military side, the Iranians, for the second night in a row, did not shoot at any ships in the Strait of Hormuz. So far they are honoring their end of the commitment,” Vance told a press briefing.
“And on the blockade, CENTCOM has allowed north of a dozen ships to go through our naval blockade, and so we're also honoring our end of the early part of the agreement,” he added.
Vance said Iran would only be able to access frozen assets or reconstruction funds if it complied with the agreement and changed its behavior.
“You will hear things about $300 billion or $24 billion or this or that number of money or amount of money, and the simple fact is that the only way the Iranians get any of those resources, not a single penny, by the way, from the United States of America under any circumstances, but the only way that they would ever get any benefit of the bargain is if they comply fully and change their behavior,” he said.
US Vice President JD Vance criticized what he called a “weird panic” and “freakout” in Israel over the agreement between the United States and Iran.
“There is this weird panic almost in the Israeli system that I’ve picked up on where they assume that everything that is contemplated that is good for Iran will happen — but that will happen without the Iranians changing any behavior,” Vance said in an interview with the New York Times.
“That’s not how the deal is written,” he added.
Israeli officials across the political spectrum, including some allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have criticized the agreement, saying it failed to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and would constrain Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Vance said the United States would not remove sanctions on Iran if Tehran was still funding a terrorist organization, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah.
Israel will not withdraw from a security zone in southern Lebanon as long as its security needs require it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, in his first public remarks since the text of the US-Iran agreement was published.
“We will restore security to the north,” Netanyahu said. “This requires maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon, and it requires that we not leave it as long as Israel’s security needs demand it.”
Netanyahu said the zone separated Hezbollah from Israeli citizens and communities.
He also said Israel’s struggle was not over after the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding.
“The struggle is still not over and further challenges still lie ahead,” Netanyahu said.
“We will continue to adhere to the supreme goal that has guided us — Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” he added.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss the agreement signed by Tehran and Washington in their first known call since the start of the war, according to the foreign ministries of Iran and Kuwait.
Kuwait’s foreign minister expressed hope that the memorandum would “contribute to enhancing stability in the region, ensuring the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing outstanding issues through the achievement of sustainable solutions,” Kuwait’s foreign ministry said.
He stressed the importance of “adhering to the principles of good neighborliness,” respecting the sovereignty of states and refraining from interference in internal affairs.
Araghchi emphasized the need for continued dialogue with Persian Gulf states to “enhance mutual cooperation and resolve existing ambiguities,” Iran’s foreign ministry said.
Kuwait was among the Persian Gulf nations hit by Iranian attacks after the April Iran-US ceasefire.