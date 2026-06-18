Vice President JD Vance said the United States would take a holistic approach in deciding whether Iran had crossed a red line that could prompt Washington to resume the war.

“It's going to be a holistic approach where we look at their behavior, are they funding terrorism, are they leading to attacks of other people, are they trying to get centrifuges to redevelop their nuclear weapons program,” Vance told a press briefing.

“There are all these questions that we're going to ask about whether they've actually changed their behavior. Do they allow the inspectors in as they have promised that they would do, or do they refuse to allow those inspectors in? A whole host of things.”

Vance said the United States was working toward “a very successful resolution of this process,” but added that “it takes two to tango.”

“What the President is just saying is that we maintain economic, diplomatic, and military leverage that nobody else in the world has,” Vance said.

“So, if the Iranians want to change, great, we're going to help them. If they don't change, we still got all the cards,” he added.