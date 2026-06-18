Vance says final deal will restrict Iran missile program
US Vice President JD Vance said Iran would not be able to build missiles that could threaten the world as part of the final agreement.
“Regional countries don't give up the right of self-defense. Israel doesn't give up the right of self-defense. If Hezbollah fires rockets or drones at Israel, the Iranians don't give up the right of self-defense in their country, but we do expect that as part of the final deal they are not going to be able to build the kind of missiles that can broadly threaten the entire world,” Vance told a press briefing.