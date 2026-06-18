US Vice President JD Vance said Iran had not fired at any ships in the Strait of Hormuz for a second consecutive night and was so far honoring its commitment under the agreement.

“On the military side, the Iranians, for the second night in a row, did not shoot at any ships in the Strait of Hormuz. So far they are honoring their end of the commitment,” Vance told a press briefing.

“And on the blockade, CENTCOM has allowed north of a dozen ships to go through our naval blockade, and so we're also honoring our end of the early part of the agreement,” he added.

Vance said Iran would only be able to access frozen assets or reconstruction funds if it complied with the agreement and changed its behavior.

“You will hear things about $300 billion or $24 billion or this or that number of money or amount of money, and the simple fact is that the only way the Iranians get any of those resources, not a single penny, by the way, from the United States of America under any circumstances, but the only way that they would ever get any benefit of the bargain is if they comply fully and change their behavior,” he said.