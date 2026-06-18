Vance says Iran’s missile launch capability 'substantially' degraded
US Vice President JD Vance said Iran’s missile threat now depended less on the size of its arsenal than on its launchers and trained launch teams, arguing that Tehran’s ability to fire ballistic missiles had been “substantially degraded.”
“What has changed about Iranians, about the Iranian ballistics missile program, is it matters much less the number of missiles they have, the number of bullets. What matters much more is the number of launchers they have, and importantly, the teams on the ground that have the capacity to launch those missiles. Their ability to launch missiles has been substantially degraded,” Vance said.