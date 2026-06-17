A British-Iranian man was charged on Wednesday over an April arson attack on a memorial wall in London for protesters killed in Iran’s uprising earlier this year.

Ali Reza Fallahi, 45, was charged in connection with the attack on the wall in Golders Green, a north London area with a large Jewish community, displaying pictures of protesters killed by the Iran’s security forces during nationwide protests in January.

He is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

“This charge marks another step forward in one of the investigations into the series of arson attacks targeting the Jewish community and Iranian diaspora in London,” said Helen Flanagan, head of counter-terrorism policing in London.

Police said a 38-year-old woman arrested in connection with the arson was released and faces no further action.