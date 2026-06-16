Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi said on Tuesday that Iran's execution of two protesters arrested during the January uprising was the "consequence of making a deal with this criminal regime," criticizing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding as "morally wrong and strategically misguided."

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency reported that Javad Zamani and Abolfazl Saedi, two men arrested during the January protests in the northeastern Iranian city of Shahrud, were executed.

"This is the consequence of making a deal with this criminal regime. To do a deal with a regime that murdered more than 40,000 protestors in two days in January is morally wrong and strategically misguided," Pahlavi said on X.

Pahlavi said the international community should support the Iranian people's "fight for freedom" and place them at the center of negotiations and Iran policy.

"But let me be clear - with or without international support - this regime will fall. The people of Iran will liberate themselves from tyranny," he added.