Harris calls Trump Iran MoU a 'concept of an agreement'
Former Vice President Kamala Harris described President Donald Trump's memorandum of understanding with Iran as a "concept of an agreement," criticizing the administration's approach to the conflict and diplomacy with Tehran.
"This is a war the American people did not want. This is a war of choice. This is a president who has proven himself to be entirely self-indulgent," Harris told CNN. "And we will see what happens in the coming hours and days in terms of the negotiation and, really, it's a concept of an agreement."