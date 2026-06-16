Iran's joint military command warns Israel over Lebanon attacks
Iran’s joint military command said Israel should expect a hard response from Iranian armed forces if it does not stop its attacks on southern Lebanon.
Iran’s joint military command said Israel should expect a hard response from Iranian armed forces if it does not stop its attacks on southern Lebanon.
Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett says he has drawn up a detailed plan to help Iranians topple the Islamic Republic, addressing growing frustration among dissidents that an emerging US-Iran deal could save and embolden Tehran’s hardline rulers.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to ultimately topple this horrible regime,” Bennett told Iran International correspondent Babak Eshaghi. “And I want to tell the Iranian people, the wonderful Iranian nation: Don’t lose your hope.”
“This terrible, disconnected, corrupt and evil regime will fall. You will be free,” he said.
Bennett, who is positioning himself as one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main challengers, said outside powers must be ready to help Iranians the next time they rise up against the Islamic Republic.
“What we’re going to do is ensure that next time the people of Iran rise up, we provide them the tools to win, communication and other tools,” he said. “This rotten regime will fall at some point.”
“Our job is to accelerate that,” Bennett added.
His comments come as many Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic have voiced frustration over the expected signing of a US-Iran memorandum on Friday, fearing that Washington and Tehran are moving toward an agreement that would preserve the ruling system after months of war, repression, blackouts and sanctions.
After the January crackdown, in which security forces killed thousands of protesters and detained tens of thousands, both Donald Trump and Netanyahu promised to support Iranians seeking to bring down the regime.
But the emerging deal has deepened concern among many anti-government Iranians that ordinary people paid the heaviest price while Tehran’s more hardline leadership survived and may now gain breathing space through diplomacy.
Bennett sought to answer that concern by saying he had prepared “an elaborate and detailed plan” aimed at bringing down the Islamic Republic.
“I’ve put together an elaborate and detailed plan whose goal is to ultimately topple this Ayatollah regime,” he said.
He said the plan would rely on “many tools, not only war,” including “economic tools, diplomatic tools, covert, overt operations,” as well as efforts to empower the Iranian people.
Bennett also warned that the expected US-Iran memorandum should not lead to an easing of pressure on Tehran unless any final agreement fully dismantles Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and regional proxies.
“It’s a temporary agreement. It’s far from over,” he said.
“We have to ensure that the final agreement is a good one,” Bennett added. “That totally dismantles the Iranian nuclear program, the ballistic missile program, the regional terror program.”
“That’ll be the ultimate test,” he said. “We can’t let up on the sanctions and on all the pressure on this horrible regime until that’s achieved.”
His remarks come amid unease in Israel over the emerging agreement. Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials asked Washington to see the draft memorandum, but the United States refused to share the text before the signing ceremony.
The reported refusal has fueled concern in Israel that the deal could fall short of Netanyahu’s stated demands, including the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities, curbs on its missile program and limits on Tehran’s regional network.
Message to Iranian people and leaders
Bennett compared the Islamic Republic to the Soviet Union in its final years, saying authoritarian systems can collapse faster than expected.
“This regime will fall,” he said. “It’s a corrupt, disconnected and incompetent regime, very similar to the Soviet Union regime of the 1980s.”
“If you had asked me in 1985, will the regime fall? Who knows? But just four years later, it fell,” Bennett added.
“My message to the Iranian people is: Raise your heads. Be proud. Be strong. We are looking after you.”
He also issued a direct warning to Iran’s rulers.
“I would tell those leaders, those ayatollahs: Your time is running out. We are after you. We know exactly who you are. And you will not remain in power for long,” Bennett said.
“It might take a bit of time,” he added. “But your time is over.”
A $300 billion private investment fund designed to spur investment into Iran is outlined in the US-Iran framework agreement, with more than half of the sum already committed, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal.
The source said the fund was designed to give both sides an economic incentive to conclude a final deal, adding that it would contain no government money or grants.
The report said that companies based in the US, Persian Gulf states, Asia, South America and Africa had agreed to commit financing, with pledged investments spanning energy, logistics, manufacturing and transport.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran had originally sought $400 billion in compensation for war damage from the US, but Washington said it would not provide it. The idea for the fund, to be named the Reconstruction and Development Fund, then emerged, the report said.
The Iranian source said regional countries could contribute by securing loans, establishing credit lines or directly financing reconstruction of sites damaged in the war, including the Mobarakeh Steel complex, refineries, airports and other infrastructure.
Reuters said the fund is separate from talks on lifting US sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets.
The fund will not be created or become operational until a final and satisfactory deal is signed, the source said. During the 60-day memorandum period, fund administrators will work with Iranian officials and investors to plan and scope projects, the report added.
The US military has overseen scores of secretive ship-to-ship oil transfers to keep Persian Gulf energy exports flowing, using aerial and water drones as well as helicopters to guide convoys to awaiting tankers, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Reuters reported, citing 11 people familiar with the operation, that the transfers took place at two locations: off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and near Oman's port of Sohar.
The operation began in early May and involved at least 116 ships, according to shipping data and satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.
The report said that an Apache helicopter downed by Iran on June 9 was involved in the mission, citing four sources.
Reuters said it could not confirm the helicopter's precise role in the operation. A US defense official told Reuters that no Central Command forces were taking part in an offshore ship-to-ship oil transfer operation.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he was confident the agreement with Iran would work and that Tehran would accept the conditions because it had no choice.
Merz said US military superiority left Iran with no choice.
He added that he had told President Donald Trump that the situation showed military strength could lead to a diplomatic solution and could serve as an example for Ukraine.
The United States will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the agreement to end the war, offering Tehran an early financial incentive to wind down the conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the agreement.
The sanctions waivers for oil sales will take effect immediately upon signing the agreement this week and will also cover banking, transportation and insurance services needed to facilitate the sales, the report said.
The Wall Street Journal cited a senior US official as saying that while Iran would receive upfront sanctions relief for oil sales, sustained relief would depend on Tehran meeting US demands on issues including opening the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program.
Tehran would still not get immediate access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, the official said, according to the report.