Three Iranian tankers, two ships head toward ports - state TV
Three Iranian oil tankers and two ships carrying basic goods are moving from the Indian Ocean toward Iranian ports, the country’s state television reported on Tuesday.
Three Iranian oil tankers and two ships carrying basic goods are moving from the Indian Ocean toward Iranian ports, the country’s state television reported on Tuesday.
Iran’s judiciary chief called on Tuesday for faster handling of requests for judicial review under Article 477 at the Supreme Court, a step that could shorten temporary pauses in the enforcement in political and security cases, including death sentences.
Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei also commented on US-Iran talks, saying Iranian negotiators would not retreat from the rights of what he called the resistance axis in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and elsewhere, or from seeking revenge for those killed, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He said if the enemy broke its commitments in the Tehran-Washington understanding, Iran would continue its “confrontation and jihad” in the field.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that at least 42,000 protesters had been killed in Iran, while saying he did not support regime change.
“At least 42,000 protesters were killed in Iran, killed, because they were protesting,” Trump said, speaking during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar. “I do not believe in regime change. I have watched regime changes for years, and they never work.”
He added that the United States was dealing with Iranian officials who he described as “very rational people.”
“The first group, they are all dead; the second group they're dead; a part of the third group is gone and we are dealing with people who, I think, are very rational people,” he said.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Iran deal specified Tehran would never have a nuclear weapon, telling reporters at the G7 summit in France that the point was “loud and clear.”
“The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear,” Trump said.
“All hell will rain down” on Iran if its government sought to acquire a nuclear weapon, he added.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Iran deal was done and would move to a second stage, which he said would be “easier,” while speaking to reporters during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Trump said the United States would not invest any money in Iran as part of the deal.
"We are not investing any money in Iran, by the way. We've rumor got out there yesterday. It was ridiculous. We have the right to go in someday and do if I want to do something or somebody wants to do something. But we are not investing any money," he said.
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also praised the agreement but said much work remained to be done, adding that Qatar was ready to help.
A member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said on Tuesday that Tehran would take revenge against the US over “assassination of our highest political and religious leader.”
“We will not forget this loss and we will take revenge,” Abbas Golrou said, referring to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes in February.
He described the United States as a “rogue state” that killed Iran’s senior military and political officials.