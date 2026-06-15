Pezeshkian says Iran-US memorandum set to be signed Friday
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the memorandum of understanding to end the war between Iran and the United States is set to be signed on Friday.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the memorandum of understanding to end the war between Iran and the United States is set to be signed on Friday.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger welcomed on Monday the agreement between the United States and Iran, calling it a major step toward peace.
She said the deal was good for the region, Europe and Austria, but added that it now needed to be signed, the Strait of Hormuz reopened and free shipping ensured.
Meinl-Reisinger said nuclear talks should continue in depth and constructively, adding that Vienna stood ready to support the process.
“What weapons could not achieve, the negotiating table can,” she said, thanking Pakistan and Persian Gulf states for months of mediation.
Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen welcomed on Monday the MOU between the United States and Iran, calling it a hopeful step toward stability in the region, including Lebanon.
Berendsen also thanked Pakistan and other mediators, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Iraq welcomed on Monday the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying it supported efforts to strengthen dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law.
Iraq’s foreign ministry said it hoped the MOU would help consolidate regional security and stability and open new avenues for cooperation.
IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported on Monday, citing an informed source, that “important changes” were made to the final text of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.
The source said the changes explicitly affirmed what he called Iran and Oman’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and their role in determining the future of maritime services there.
The source said that Iran would accept toll-free passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz for only 60 days, adding that Tehran planned afterward to offer safety, navigation, environmental and insurance services and use revenue from commercial ship traffic for economic development.
The United Arab Emirates welcomed on Monday the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying dialogue and diplomacy were essential to regional security and stability.
The UAE foreign ministry called for full implementation of the MOU, including an immediate and comprehensive halt to hostilities in the region, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters and the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry praised diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump and mediators that helped reach the understanding, and urged continued negotiations to build on it.