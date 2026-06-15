Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger welcomed on Monday the agreement between the United States and Iran, calling it a major step toward peace.

She said the deal was good for the region, Europe and Austria, but added that it now needed to be signed, the Strait of Hormuz reopened and free shipping ensured.

Meinl-Reisinger said nuclear talks should continue in depth and constructively, adding that Vienna stood ready to support the process.

“What weapons could not achieve, the negotiating table can,” she said, thanking Pakistan and Persian Gulf states for months of mediation.