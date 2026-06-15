Indian crew safe after tanker incident - Reuters
An incident was reported last week on the tanker Bochem Marengo, but all Indian crew members were safe, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an Indian government official.
An incident was reported last week on the tanker Bochem Marengo, but all Indian crew members were safe, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an Indian government official.
Iraq welcomed on Monday the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying it supported efforts to strengthen dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law.
Iraq’s foreign ministry said it hoped the MOU would help consolidate regional security and stability and open new avenues for cooperation.
IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported on Monday, citing an informed source, that “important changes” were made to the final text of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.
The source said the changes explicitly affirmed what he called Iran and Oman’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and their role in determining the future of maritime services there.
The source said that Iran would accept toll-free passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz for only 60 days, adding that Tehran planned afterward to offer safety, navigation, environmental and insurance services and use revenue from commercial ship traffic for economic development.
The United Arab Emirates welcomed on Monday the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying dialogue and diplomacy were essential to regional security and stability.
The UAE foreign ministry called for full implementation of the MOU, including an immediate and comprehensive halt to hostilities in the region, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters and the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry praised diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump and mediators that helped reach the understanding, and urged continued negotiations to build on it.
A container ship was approached by a small skiff about 14 nautical miles south of Yemen’s coast on Monday, UK Maritime Trade Operations said.
The crew of the skiff opened fire on the vessel and attempted to board it, UKMTO said in an advisory.
Authorities were investigating the incident, and vessels were advised to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.
The Gulf Cooperation Council welcomed on Monday the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying it hoped the step would lead to a permanent agreement on outstanding issues.
GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said such an agreement should support regional understandings that ensure security and stability in the Middle East and beyond.
He praised mediation efforts by Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as regional and international support for the process.