US forces must withdraw from areas surrounding Iran 30 days after a final agreement is reached, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported, citing an informed source who said the requirement was included in Article 4 of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding.

According to Tasnim, the source said under Article 9 of the memorandum of understanding, no additional US forces would be deployed to the region during the 60 days of talks toward a final agreement, and Iran would not carry out nuclear activities during that period.

Tasnim cited the source as saying that under Article 9, Washington had committed not to impose new sanctions during the 60 days of final-agreement talks.

Under Article 7, if a final agreement is reached, the United States has committed to lifting primary and secondary sanctions, as well as UN Security Council sanctions and Board of Governors measures, the report said.

The source said that under Article 11, after the memorandum of understanding is signed on June 19, sanctions waivers related to the sale of oil, petrochemicals and derivatives in the areas of transport, sales, insurance and oil-sale transactions would take effect.

The source said that under Article 8, the two sides would hold talks during the 60-day negotiation period, which can be extended, on nuclear issues including enrichment and stored nuclear material.