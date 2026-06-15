Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Monday that US President Donald Trump’s agreement with Iran did not bind Israel.

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign country,” he said.

He added that Israel was not party to the agreement and argued that it did not safeguard the country’s security.

“We are not partners to this agreement, which does not safeguard our security. We must not withdraw from any territory [in Lebanon] that our fighters have captured,” he said.