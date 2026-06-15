Kuwait welcomes US-Iran MOU to end war
Kuwait said on Monday it welcomed the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran to end the war and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Kuwait said on Monday it welcomed the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran to end the war and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday the agreement between the United States and Iran to end military operations and begin detailed negotiations over 60 days toward a permanent agreement.
The Saudi foreign ministry also praised mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Monday that US President Donald Trump’s agreement with Iran did not bind Israel.
“Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign country,” he said.
He added that Israel was not party to the agreement and argued that it did not safeguard the country’s security.
“We are not partners to this agreement, which does not safeguard our security. We must not withdraw from any territory [in Lebanon] that our fighters have captured,” he said.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that Iran must no longer pose a threat, adding that European engagement in Operation Aspides, the EU’s military operation in response to Iran-backed Houthi engagements with international shipping, could be strengthened.
Wadephul said the Strait of Hormuz must be made navigable again without any restrictions after the US-Iran agreement.
"It must be made clear that the Strait of Hormuz is once again open to shipping, without any restrictions whatsoever and without any possibility of levying customs duties or similar charges," Wadephul said before meeting with European counterparts in Luxembourg.
Egypt welcomed on Monday the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, calling it an important step toward restoring regional security and stability.
Egypt’s foreign ministry said the agreement should open the way for deeper regional and international coordination, creating a supportive environment for peace and further diplomacy on other regional issues.
“Egypt expresses hope that ending the war will lead to renewed international focus on establishing a lasting and just peace, and to creating the appropriate environment to begin implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace," it said in a statement.
The ministry added that Cairo had worked in recent months with regional and international partners to help reach what it called this turning point.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the agreement between the United States and Iran should allow for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
“The priority now is its swift and full implementation by all parties. This agreement should allow for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Freedom of navigation must be restored toll-free,” she wrote in a post on X.
Von der Leyen said the deal could open the door to broader talks on peace and security in the Middle East.