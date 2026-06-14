Flights in western Iran canceled - IRGC outlet
Flights in western Iran have been canceled until further notice, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported, adding that no official NOTAM had been issued yet.
Flights in western Iran have been canceled until further notice, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported, adding that no official NOTAM had been issued yet.
An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said Tehran would teach the attackers a “regrettable lesson” in defense of Lebanon after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday.
“Neither the American diplomatic smile is trustworthy, nor is Israel’s savagery tolerable!" Mohammad Mokhber said on X.
"We will teach the aggressors a lesson they will regret,” he added.
US Senator Lindsey Graham said he hoped a diplomatic solution to end the Iran conflict may be near, but warned that any deal must account for Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel and its ties to Tehran.
“While I hope and pray that a diplomatic solution to end the Iranian conflict and deny Iran the ability to produce a nuclear weapon and stop their reign of terror on the region may be at hand, we still must understand who we are dealing with,” Graham wrote on X.
He said Hezbollah had been “unrelenting” in attacks against Israel since the latest ceasefire and accused the group of forcing evacuations in northern Israel.
"Hezbollah is financed and controlled by Iran, with a lot of American blood on its hands. It is clear to me that no matter what deal we sign with Iran, Hezbollah’s stated ambitions of destroying Israel and making Lebanon a caliphate have not fundamentally changed," he added.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Israel's strikes on Beirut, saying they took place despite a ceasefire and as the US and Iran were expected to reach an agreement that could pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
"I strongly condemn today's Israeli strikes on Beirut," Guterres said in a post on X.
"This conflict is having a devastating impact on the world's economy," he added.
Guterres urged all parties to "show maximum restraint at this crucial moment" and said he strongly hoped for "a successful outcome of the ongoing efforts by the US & Iran."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander said Hezbollah was nearing a major victory over Israel.
"The people of the world recognize Lebanon's independence through the greatness of Hezbollah's sacrifices, not through the dependence of some rulers," Esmail Qaani said in a message published by Iranian media.
"Let the whole world look with more open eyes. The victory of the great resistance of the heroic Hezbollah over the vile Zionists is near, God willing," he added.
Iran’s joint military commander Major General Ali Abdollahi said the country’s armed forces were “finger on the trigger” and ready to strike “the heart of the enemy,” state news agency IRNA reported.
Abdollahi said Iran’s combat, defensive, missile, naval, drone and air defense capabilities had been upgraded under the orders of the country's supeme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
“The sacred ideal of the liberation of Jerusalem and revenge for the blood of Ali Khamenei will never be forgotten," Abdollahi said.
He added that Iran was waiting for the “smallest mistake” from the enemy to “teach them an unforgettable lesson.”