President Donald Trump said the US deal with Iran was “now complete” and authorized the toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade, declaring on Truth Social: “Let the oil flow!”

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"