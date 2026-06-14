US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Israel’s strike on Beirut was not expected to disrupt plans for a preliminary memorandum with Iran to be signed.

“From all I know, we are on track. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Hegseth said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“We’re attuned to what’s happening with Hezbollah firing rockets into northern Israel, which they need to stop doing, and Iran needs to encourage them to stop doing that in very adamant ways,” he said.

Hegseth said Israel was “very measured in its response,” adding that it understood “we’re on the verge of a deal.”

“I don’t expect that to disrupt,” he said. “If Iran wants this to hold, they need to pull back Hezbollah, no doubt.”

Hegseth said any arrangement with Iran would require its nuclear material to be destroyed, removed or downblended, with inspections and oversight.

“Nuclear material will be destroyed and removed. The nuclear program will be dismantled,” he said.

He also said the US military option would remain in place if Iran failed to comply with the terms of a deal.

“We’ll make sure the military option is there,” he said.