President Donald Trump said Israel’s attack on Beirut should not have happened and called on all sides to stand down.
“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” he said.
“We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down,” Trump said.
“There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel,” he said.
“This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it!” Trump added.