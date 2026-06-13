Mediators pushed virtual Iran-US signing to avoid last-minute spoilers - CNN
Plans to sign the Iran-US memorandum of understanding virtually came together over the past day as mediators sought to lock in the agreement quickly and prevent any last-minute disruption, CNN reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
Some mediators fear that the longer the MoU remains unsigned, the greater the chance that new developments could derail the progress made so far or prompt one or both sides to back away, according to a person familiar with the matter.