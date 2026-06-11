Italy PM says Europe should be ready for new Iran sanctions
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that Europe should be ready to impose new sanctions on Iran if Tehran stays “on the wrong path.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that Europe should be ready to impose new sanctions on Iran if Tehran stays “on the wrong path.”
Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Thursday to discuss regional developments and continued diplomatic engagement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
The ministry said Abdelatty welcomed Pakistan’s mediation efforts and that both sides hoped ongoing efforts would lead to an early understanding between the parties.
A tanker experienced an engine-room fire about 21 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Thursday.
UKMTO said no environmental impact had been reported, authorities were investigating, and vessels were advised to transit with caution.
India’s embassy in Muscat said on Thursday it was monitoring an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port in Oman.
The embassy said it was coordinating with local authorities for further details.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that any vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be “cooperating with the enemy.”
The IRGC Navy said the waterway would be closed until further notice and warned that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman.
It added that the closure followed what it called repeated US violations of the ceasefire.
The US Embassy in Jordan urged American citizens across the country to seek overhead cover and shelter in place after reports of missiles, drones or rockets in Jordanian airspace.
The embassy told citizens to remain indoors, monitor local announcements and alerts, and contact airlines directly if flights were affected.