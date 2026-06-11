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Iran’s army said drone strikes targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, including what it described as communication antennas and radar facilities linked to the Patriot air defense system.

The report said the operation was carried out following US violations of a ceasefire and strikes on southern Iran. It added that Iranian forces used “various explosive drones” in the attack.

The statement said the armed forces remain fully prepared alongside other branches of the military and will continue operations until the “aggressor is punished.”