Explosions heard in Karaj - report
Iran’s state news agency IRNA on Wednesday reported that explosions were heard in the city of Karaj.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA on Wednesday reported that explosions were heard in the city of Karaj.
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the United States has stopped attacks on areas in southern Iran due to what it described as a “strong and decisive response” by Iran’s armed forces, according to media outlet Mizan.
The command added that Iran’s military response to US “aggression and provocations” will continue.
Iran’s army said drone strikes targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, including what it described as communication antennas and radar facilities linked to the Patriot air defense system.
The report said the operation was carried out following US violations of a ceasefire and strikes on southern Iran. It added that Iranian forces used “various explosive drones” in the attack.
The statement said the armed forces remain fully prepared alongside other branches of the military and will continue operations until the “aggressor is punished.”
US Central Command said reports by Iranian media that a US warship was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz are false.
“CLAIM: Iranian media sources are claiming that Iran has attacked a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz. FALSE. TRUTH: No US warships have been struck,” CENTCOM said in a post on X on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump said 49 Tomahawk missiles had been fired at Iran as he oversaw ongoing US military strikes from the Situation Room, according to Fox News.
Trump said the strikes also involved fighter jet bombardment, with the closest target around 40 miles from Tehran.
Trump said the bombing would stop shortly but warned that if Iran does not sign a deal, the United States would escalate further attacks.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed are false.
“CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims that the Strait of Hormuz is closed. TRUTH: Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight,” CENTCOM said in a post on X on Wednesday.