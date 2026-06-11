India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it expected the United States to take note of New Delhi’s protest against attacks on vessels carrying Indian seafarers.

The ministry said attacks on three vessels had been carried out by the US Navy, adding that two of the ships were under OFAC sanctions and one was in a non-compliant category.

It said all 20 Indians on board commercial vessel MT Jalveer were safe.

The ministry said 562 Indian seafarers were currently aboard Indian-flagged vessels, while more than 18,000 Indian seafarers were in the Persian Gulf region.

It added that 13 Indian-flagged vessels were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.