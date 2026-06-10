Iranian lawmaker Ali Khazarian said Iran had begun targeting US bases beyond the region, accusing Washington of using them to plan new attacks and claiming the United States had lost 16 regional bases in the recent war.
Khazarian, a member of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, also said Jordan had placed its base and airspace at the disposal of the United States and called the Islamic Republic's attack on Jordan a “defensive and deterrent response.”
Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to “fight” for a country free of Hezbollah and Iran, saying Israel could not move forward without arrangements to protect its security.
“Israel cannot accept any attacks on our citizens, any attacks crossing our borders… We have the full right to defend ourselves, and so long as there is no clear arrangement that protects our nation, it will be impossible to move forward. So it’s in your hands, fight for it,” Herzog said.
He said Lebanon “must remain free from the influence” of Iran and Hezbollah.
“There is no greater dream than for Israelis to be able to get in a car and drive to Beirut; it depends only on you. Denounce Hezbollah from among you, remove Iran and its proxies. Do not be afraid - say it and act,” Herzog said.
Iran’s Special Clerical Court has sentenced dissident cleric Abdolrahim Soleimani Ardestani to six years in prison, a fine and removal from the clergy, months after his public challenge to state-backed Shiite narratives drew threats and political pressure.
Soleimani Ardestani, a religious scholar, former Mofid University professor and member of a reformist association of Qom seminary teachers and researchers, is being held in Qom’s prison.
According to Mojtaba Lotfi, an official from the office of the late dissident cleric Hossein Ali Montazeri, the court convicted him on all eight charges brought against him.
Lotfi said Soleimani Ardestani does not plan to appeal unless the court agrees to hold a public hearing.
In a letter from prison, Soleimani Ardestani said the charges against him included disturbing public opinion, insulting sacred values, insulting the leadership in relation to Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, taking part in a gathering over the house arrest of Mir-Hossein Mousavi, and assembly and collusion against domestic security.
Mousavi, a former prime minister, has been under house arrest since 2011 after rejecting the official result of Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election and becoming one of the symbols of the Green Movement protests.
Soleimani Ardestani also listed accusations such as propaganda against the system, spreading falsehoods online, insulting senior religious authorities, damaging the dignity of the clergy and “mind control and psychological suggestion” – a striking charge even by the standards of Iran’s broad political indictments.
He has called the indictment weak and baseless, criticized his arrest and solitary confinement, and said he wrote his defense not to seek acquittal but to leave a record for history.
The case began with remarks in a debate with pro-government cleric Hamed Kashani. Soleimani Ardestani questioned long-promoted Shiite accounts about the death of Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammed and wife of Ali, the first Shiite Imam.
In Iran, the story of Fatemeh’s martyrdom is not only a religious narrative but part of a vast state-backed culture of mourning, ritual and political identity.
Soleimani Ardestani argued that if Ali had merely watched his wife being attacked and had not intervened, then the traditional account would raise questions about his justice. He later said he had not insulted Fatemeh and was challenging what he called the “stories told by religious singers or eulogists (maddahs).”
He also questioned mourning ceremonies for Muhammad Taqi, the ninth Shiite Imam, saying his death was linked to jealousy by his wife after he remarried and that mourning the event 1,300 years later was meaningless.
The backlash was immediate. Pro-government eulogists, who play an influential role in mobilizing religious crowds, attacked him with vulgar and sexist language. Reports also emerged of a group attack on his home.
Hardline figures called for prosecution and defrocking, while some religious voices went further, suggesting that denial of Fatemeh’s martyrdom could amount to leaving Shiite doctrine.
The controversy also split parts of the political middle ground. Reformist figures criticized Soleimani Ardestani’s tone and timing, while others warned that violent threats, home attacks and denunciations violated freedom of belief.
The sentence is significant because it shows how quickly the Islamic Republic can convert a dispute over religious history into a security case.
Soleimani Ardestani was not an outside critic of clerical rule. He was a cleric from inside the seminary world, which makes his challenge more sensitive.
By sentencing him to prison and stripping him of clerical status, the system is not only punishing one man. It is policing the boundaries of who is allowed to interpret religion, how far internal debate can go, and what happens when religious scholarship collides with the political theology of the state.
Saudi Arabia condemned Iran’s “brutal attacks” and “blatant violations” of the sovereignty of Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, saying Tehran threatened regional and international security, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The kingdom affirms that the continuation of these attacks threatens regional and international security and undermines efforts aimed at de-escalation and restoring security and stability in the region," the ministry said.
Iran said it had struck US bases and assets in the region in response to Washington’s attacks on areas in southern Iran, which it said were a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the UN Charter, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement.
"The US regime, in the first minutes of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, under the pretext of the crash of an Apache helicopter belonging to that country’s terrorist army over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, carried out brutal attacks against areas in southern Iran," the statement said.
"In response to the US military aggression against Iran and the clear violation of our country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the powerful armed forces of Iran, in exercise of the inherent right of legitimate defense, severely struck US bases and assets in the region that were the origin of these aggressions," it added.
The statement also warned countries in the region, particularly those on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, against allowing their territory or facilities to be used by the US military or Israel for operations against Iran.
Iranian academic and political commentator Sadegh Zibakalam was arrested after new charges were filed against him over comments made in an interview, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Tasnim said Zibakalam had violated a judicial supervision order banning him from media activity and producing content on social media.
The report said the interview prompted the new charges and led authorities to impose stricter judicial supervision measures against him, without saying which interview it was referring to.