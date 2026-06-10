A tanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil is heading toward Europe after leaving the Persian Gulf at the end of May, the first such shipment since March, AFP reported, citing maritime tracking firm Kpler.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Victory passed through the Strait of Hormuz on May 27 without indicating its destination, then turned on its transponder on Monday to show it was headed for Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where it is due to arrive on July 7.