Britain wants ongoing US-Iran talks to produce a swift agreement that fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz without tolls or charges, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament on Tuesday.

"We want to see a swift and successful conclusion to the ongoing talks between the US and Iran," Cooper said. "We need an agreement that gets the Strait fully open with no tolls or charges."

"Every country has a stake in freedom of navigation," she said, adding that Britain, "in partnership with France and other countries," stood ready "to support demining and provide reassurance to shipping through a multilateral maritime mission" once an agreement is reached.

Cooper called for urgent de-escalation between Iran and Israel, saying a return to conflict was in no one's interest.



She said she spoke to Iran's foreign minister on Sunday evening to convey the message directly, adding: "Both Israel and Iran have indicated that they have ended their strikes and that is welcome."

"It's vital that we have a diplomatic way forward, both to end the conflict in Lebanon, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, to restore regional stability and prevent Iran ever developing or obtaining a nuclear weapon," she said.